Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$82.76 and traded as low as C$77.69. Calian Group shares last traded at C$79.74, with a volume of 21,208 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Calian Group from C$103.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Ventum upped their price objective on Calian Group from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$92.50 to C$98.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$92.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Calian Group

Calian Group Stock Up 1.6%

The stock has a market cap of C$916.29 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$82.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.72.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$228.70 million for the quarter. Calian Group had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.9475219 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Calian Group's payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calian Group news, insider Patrick Belanger Houston sold 6,432 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.91, for a total value of C$520,413.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,266 shares in the company, valued at C$1,801,542.06. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management. The Advanced Technologies segment includes Engineering Solutions and Services; Nuclear and Environmental Services; Satcom; DOCSIS; Electronics Design and Manufacturing and Agricultural Technology.

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