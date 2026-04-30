California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

California Water Service Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 59 years. California Water Service Group has a payout ratio of 52.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

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California Water Service Group Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of CWT opened at $44.57 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business's 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $214.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $210.27 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 7.67%. California Water Service Group's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group NYSE: CWT is a publicly traded holding company that provides regulated water utility services through its subsidiaries. The company delivers safe, reliable drinking water and wastewater management to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers across California, Hawaii and New Mexico. Its principal operating units include California Water Service, New Mexico Water Service and Hawaii Water Service, each responsible for end‐to‐end water supply operations—from source development and treatment to distribution and customer service.

Founded in 1926 as the California Water Service Company, the group has grown to become one of the largest investor‐owned water utilities in the United States by customer count.

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