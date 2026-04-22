Calix (NYSE:CALX) Downgraded by Northland Securities to Market Perform

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the communications equipment provider's stock. Northland Securities' price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.55% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CALX. Weiss Ratings upgraded Calix from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Calix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum set a $60.00 price target on Calix in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Calix from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.86.

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Calix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 198.94 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.60. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.50 million. Calix had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 1.79%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Calix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Calix will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Calix by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,057 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Calix by 24,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,771 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $30,581,000 after purchasing an additional 95,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company's stock.

Key Calix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Calix this week:

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

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