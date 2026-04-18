Calix (NYSE:CALX) Lowered to "Buy" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

CALX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research lowered Calix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Calix from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum set a $60.00 price objective on Calix in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Calix from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.67.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CALX

Calix Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.83. Calix has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Calix had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 1.79%.The firm had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Calix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Calix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Calix by 541.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 641 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Calix by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

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