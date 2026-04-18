Calix (NYSE:CALX) Lowered to "Strong Sell" Rating by Zacks Research

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CALX. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Calix from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Calix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $71.67.

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Calix Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of CALX stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.82 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.83.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $267.36 million. Calix had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Calix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,400 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

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