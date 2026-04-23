Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the communications equipment provider's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.92% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CALX. Zacks Research cut Calix from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Calix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Calix from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum set a $60.00 target price on Calix in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Calix from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.00.

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Calix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.50 million. Calix had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 3.20%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Calix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 139.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Calix by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Calix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Calix by 541.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 641 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Calix by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Calix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Calix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and strong growth — Calix reported Q1 EPS $0.40 and revenue of $279.98M (up 27% Y/Y), beating estimates; management gave Q2 EPS guidance of $0.35–$0.45, above consensus. This is the primary catalyst lifting the stock. Article Title

Q1 beat and strong growth — Calix reported Q1 EPS $0.40 and revenue of $279.98M (up 27% Y/Y), beating estimates; management gave Q2 EPS guidance of $0.35–$0.45, above consensus. This is the primary catalyst lifting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Board increases buyback authorization by $100M — the company expanded its repurchase program, signaling management views shares as undervalued and supporting EPS/share over time. Article Title

Board increases buyback authorization by $100M — the company expanded its repurchase program, signaling management views shares as undervalued and supporting EPS/share over time. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Needham (Buy) reiterated conviction around the Calix One transition and long-term outlook; Rosenblatt reaffirmed Buy with a $70 PT, both providing favorable sell-side momentum. Article Title

Analyst support — Needham (Buy) reiterated conviction around the Calix One transition and long-term outlook; Rosenblatt reaffirmed Buy with a $70 PT, both providing favorable sell-side momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Investor Day scheduled — Calix announced an Investor Day at the NYSE to outline the next phase of its Calix One strategy; could provide longer-term clarity but is informational until new targets are given. Article Title

Investor Day scheduled — Calix announced an Investor Day at the NYSE to outline the next phase of its Calix One strategy; could provide longer-term clarity but is informational until new targets are given. Neutral Sentiment: Executive incentives granted — Calix issued long- and short-term performance rights to management (disclosed in Australian filings); typical for retention but may modestly dilute over time. Article Title

Executive incentives granted — Calix issued long- and short-term performance rights to management (disclosed in Australian filings); typical for retention but may modestly dilute over time. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure flagged on earnings call — management acknowledged margin compression despite top-line strength, which could cap near-term profitability multiple expansion. Article Title

Margin pressure flagged on earnings call — management acknowledged margin compression despite top-line strength, which could cap near-term profitability multiple expansion. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves — Northland cut Calix from Outperform to Market Perform ($52 PT) and JPMorgan trimmed its PT from $70 to $65, creating some sell-side variability that can pressure sentiment. Article Title

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

Further Reading

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