Calix (NYSE:CALX) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.41 and last traded at $37.64, with a volume of 180292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

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Calix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Calix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Calix said its gateway appliances now have full coverage under the FCC’s phased approval process, which allows continued importation, sale, and deployment across the portfolio. That removes a potential operational overhang for service-provider customers and is the most business-focused update in the latest news flow. Calix Gateway Appliances Receive FCC Approval With Latest Notice, Extending Coverage Across Full Portfolio

Calix said its gateway appliances now have full coverage under the FCC’s phased approval process, which allows continued importation, sale, and deployment across the portfolio. That removes a potential operational overhang for service-provider customers and is the most business-focused update in the latest news flow. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced or reminded investors about a securities class action against Calix, with a July 27, 2026 deadline for lead-plaintiff motions. These notices mostly reflect ongoing litigation rather than a new company announcement, but they can keep sentiment weak and add uncertainty. CALX Deadline Alert: The Gross Law Firm Reminds Calix, Inc. (CALX) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on July 27, 2026

Multiple law firms have announced or reminded investors about a securities class action against Calix, with a July 27, 2026 deadline for lead-plaintiff motions. These notices mostly reflect ongoing litigation rather than a new company announcement, but they can keep sentiment weak and add uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: The class action centers on alleged securities-law violations during the January 28 to April 21, 2026 period, after claims that Calix’s margins were boosted by dwindling pre-purchased memory component inventory. This may raise legal and reputational risk, but the articles do not provide any new operational facts beyond the lawsuit itself. Calix, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - CALX

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Calix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Northland Securities cut shares of Calix from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Calix from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Calix

Calix Stock Down 2.2%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 3.20%.The firm had revenue of $279.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Calix

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,644,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,127,572.88. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 17.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 139.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 24,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company's stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

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