Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.350-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $287.0 million-$293.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.7 million.

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Calix Trading Down 3.5%

NYSE CALX traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.74. 1,827,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,704. Calix has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 1.79%.The business had revenue of $279.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.50 million. Calix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum set a $60.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Calix from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Calix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

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