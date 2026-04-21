Calix (NYSE:CALX) to Repurchase $100.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Calix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research cut shares of Calix from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Calix from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CALX

Calix Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of Calix stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,915,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,944. The business's 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 198.94 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $71.22.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.50 million. Calix had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Calix's quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Calix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Calix will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Calix this week:

About Calix

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

Further Reading

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