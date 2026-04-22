Calix's (CALX) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.74% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CALX. Zacks Research lowered shares of Calix from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Calix from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.86.

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Calix Price Performance

Shares of CALX stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.94 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.50 million. Calix had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Calix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Calix declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 541.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 641 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Calix by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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About Calix

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

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