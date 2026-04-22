Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.71 and traded as high as $32.71. Calumet shares last traded at $32.53, with a volume of 650,008 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLMT shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Calumet from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Calumet from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Calumet in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Calumet in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Calumet from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLMT

Calumet Trading Up 1.4%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Calumet, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Calumet news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $114,062.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 81,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,272.68. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Calumet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Calumet by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,646 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Calumet by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company's stock.

Calumet Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. NASDAQ: CLMT is an independent provider of high-value, essential product solutions derived from both petroleum and renewable feedstocks. The company operates an integrated network of manufacturing plants, blending terminals and storage facilities across North America, delivering customized products and technical services to industrial, automotive, consumer and agricultural end markets. By leveraging its scale and technical expertise, Calumet tailors supply chain and formulation solutions to meet stringent regulatory and performance requirements.

Calumet's product portfolio includes specialty lubricants and base oils for high-performance applications; process oils and waxes for food-grade, cosmetic and packaging uses; industrial solvents and cleaning solutions; and fuel additives designed to optimize engine performance and emissions.

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