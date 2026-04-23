Camden Property Trust (CPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2730 per share and revenue of $390.67 million for the quarter. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.29). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $396.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT opened at $101.46 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.71. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $121.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Camden Property Trust announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other news, COO Laurie Baker sold 2,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $235,011.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 94,468 shares in the company, valued at $10,240,331.20. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,178 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $115.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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