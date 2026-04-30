Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Earnings Results

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.43, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.67 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.43%.The company's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Camden Property Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.650-1.690 EPS.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts: Sign Up

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CPT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.14. 1,396,251 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,556. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock's 50-day moving average is $102.68 and its 200-day moving average is $104.75.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 119.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $114.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Camden Property Trust

Key Camden Property Trust News

Here are the key news stories impacting Camden Property Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus on key metrics — FFO of $1.70 topped the Zacks consensus of $1.67 and reported EPS came in well above the low consensus figure; revenue was essentially in line with expectations, supporting near-term cash flows. Camden Press Release

Q1 results beat consensus on key metrics — FFO of $1.70 topped the Zacks consensus of $1.67 and reported EPS came in well above the low consensus figure; revenue was essentially in line with expectations, supporting near-term cash flows. Neutral Sentiment: Company issued Q2 2026 EPS guidance of $1.650–1.690 and FY2026 guidance of $6.600–6.900, which are essentially in line with analyst expectations (consensus Q2 ~1.66, FY ~6.74). Guidance suggests management sees steady performance but no clear upside surprise. Camden Press Release

Company issued Q2 2026 EPS guidance of $1.650–1.690 and FY2026 guidance of $6.600–6.900, which are essentially in line with analyst expectations (consensus Q2 ~1.66, FY ~6.74). Guidance suggests management sees steady performance but no clear upside surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary points to modest undervaluation vs. peers — valuation views may limit downside but don’t imply large near-term re-rating absent clearer growth drivers. A Look At Camden Property Trust’s Valuation

Analyst commentary points to modest undervaluation vs. peers — valuation views may limit downside but don’t imply large near-term re-rating absent clearer growth drivers. Negative Sentiment: Camden launched a new $500 million equity program (replacing its prior ATM), which raises the prospect of share issuance and dilution if the company taps the program — a common near-term headwind for REIT share prices. Camden Property Launches New $500 Million Equity Program

Camden launched a new $500 million equity program (replacing its prior ATM), which raises the prospect of share issuance and dilution if the company taps the program — a common near-term headwind for REIT share prices. Negative Sentiment: Underlying operations show slight pressure: revenue declined ~0.5% year-over-year and FFO was marginally below last year’s $1.72, signaling limited organic growth that could temper multiple expansion. Compared to Estimates, Camden (CPT) Q1 Earnings

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In related news, COO Laurie Baker sold 2,168 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $235,011.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 94,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,240,331.20. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $219,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company's stock.

Camden Property Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Camden Property Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Camden Property Trust wasn't on the list.

While Camden Property Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here