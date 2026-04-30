Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.600-6.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.650-1.690 EPS.

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Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CPT traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $105.14. 1,337,635 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.74. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $121.33.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.29). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $396.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Camden Property Trust's payout ratio is currently 119.77%.

Camden Property Trust declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler set a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.50 price target on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $114.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Laurie Baker sold 2,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $235,011.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,240,331.20. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,573 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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