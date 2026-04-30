Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-1.690 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.600-6.900 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.50 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $114.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.14. 1,337,635 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business's 50-day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.74. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $121.33.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $396.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.05 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.43%.The business's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.77%.

Camden Property Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO Laurie Baker sold 2,168 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $235,011.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 94,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,240,331.20. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19,350.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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