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Camellia (LON:CAM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Camellia logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Camellia Plc (LON:CAM - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,956.03 and traded as high as GBX 4,960. Camellia shares last traded at GBX 4,890, with a volume of 105 shares traded.

Camellia Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £123.62 million, a P/E ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,956.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,274.80.

Camellia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camellia Plc is the ultimate holding company of a group of agricultural businesses incorporated in jurisdictions across the world (the 'Operating Companies'), while also owning and operating other assets outside of agriculture. The Operating Companies, which have well-established and industrial-scale operations, collectively own and manage circa 50,000 hectares of mature land across seven countries (Bangladesh, Brazil, India, Kenya, Malawi, South Africa, and Tanzania). The majority of the Group's revenue is derived from the growing of tea, avocado, macadamia and arable crops.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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