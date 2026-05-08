Free Trial
→ The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Campari Group logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Campari shares gapped down, opening at $6.70 after a prior close of $7.2325, with only 675 shares changing hands on the move.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but mildly positive: Zacks upgraded the stock to "hold", the street shows one Strong Buy and three Holds, giving a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
  • The stock is trading below its 50‑day ($7.31) and 200‑day ($7.03) moving averages
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Campari Group.

Campari Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.2325, but opened at $6.70. Campari Group shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 675 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Campari Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Campari Group

Campari Group Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Campari Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Campari Group is an Italian-based global beverage company specializing in the production, marketing and distribution of premium spirits and wines. Founded in Milan in 1860 by Gaspare Campari, the company has built a diversified portfolio of iconic brands that span various categories, including aperitifs, liqueurs, vodka, whiskey, rum, gin and ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails.

The company's flagship product, Campari, is a bright red, bittersweet aperitif known for its distinctive taste and versatility in classic cocktails such as the Negroni and Americano.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Campari Group Right Now?

Before you consider Campari Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Campari Group wasn't on the list.

While Campari Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
This Biotech Just Flipped From Story to Execution
This Biotech Just Flipped From Story to Execution
From Equiscreen (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It‘s Happening Again
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It's Happening Again
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines