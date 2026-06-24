Campbell's FY2027 EPS Estimate Reduced by Zacks Research

The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Campbell's in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.26. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Campbell's' current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Campbell's had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 6.12%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS.

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CPB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Campbell's from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell's from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Campbell's from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell's from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Campbell's from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $21.88.

Read Our Latest Report on CPB

Campbell's Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.02. Campbell's has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Campbell's by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,937,170 shares of the company's stock worth $155,916,000 after buying an additional 4,159,398 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell's during the 4th quarter valued at $92,793,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell's during the 1st quarter valued at $61,261,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell's by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,995,733 shares of the company's stock worth $252,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell's by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,730,947 shares of the company's stock worth $117,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,488 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. Campbell's's payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Key Stories Impacting Campbell's

Here are the key news stories impacting Campbell's this week:

Positive Sentiment: Campbell’s was named one of America’s 50 Most Community-Minded Companies, earning a 2026 Civic 50 honor that highlights employee volunteering, community investment and social impact. The recognition is positive for brand reputation, though it is unlikely to move earnings materially. Article Title

Campbell’s was named one of America’s 50 Most Community-Minded Companies, earning a 2026 Civic 50 honor that highlights employee volunteering, community investment and social impact. The recognition is positive for brand reputation, though it is unlikely to move earnings materially. Neutral Sentiment: William Blair’s Jon Andersen initiated Campbell’s with a Hold rating, citing solid fundamentals but also execution risk. That suggests investors see stability, but not a strong near-term catalyst. Article Title

William Blair’s Jon Andersen initiated Campbell’s with a Hold rating, citing solid fundamentals but also execution risk. That suggests investors see stability, but not a strong near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple earnings estimates for Campbell’s across FY2026 through FY2028 and kept a Strong Sell rating. The lowered EPS outlook signals concern about future profitability and is the clearest negative catalyst in the news flow. Article Title

Zacks Research cut multiple earnings estimates for Campbell’s across FY2026 through FY2028 and kept a Strong Sell rating. The lowered EPS outlook signals concern about future profitability and is the clearest negative catalyst in the news flow. Negative Sentiment: Another bearish note argued investors should sell CPB, adding to pressure from the series of downgraded earnings forecasts and reinforcing the market’s caution around growth expectations. Article Title

Campbell's Company Profile

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

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