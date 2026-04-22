Camping World (CWH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.2629) per share and revenue of $1.4144 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 1.41%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Camping World to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Camping World Stock Down 7.2%

CWH stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Camping World has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company's 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $740.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,970,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,173,000 after buying an additional 914,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Camping World by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,345,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,250,000 after buying an additional 755,665 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Camping World by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,221,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,374,000 after buying an additional 490,245 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Camping World by 724.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 547,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 480,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Camping World by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,210,000 after buying an additional 467,630 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Camping World this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Several firms have issued deadline reminders (May 11, 2026) for investors who want to seek lead‑plaintiff status; these are procedural notices that can concentrate claims and increase potential settlement leverage for plaintiffs. Faruqi & Faruqi investor notice

Several firms have issued deadline reminders (May 11, 2026) for investors who want to seek lead‑plaintiff status; these are procedural notices that can concentrate claims and increase potential settlement leverage for plaintiffs. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple firms repeat the same class period and deadline (April 29, 2025–Feb 24, 2026 / May 11 deadline), increasing the odds of coordinated litigation and competing lead‑plaintiff motions. Levi & Korsinsky alert

Multiple firms repeat the same class period and deadline (April 29, 2025–Feb 24, 2026 / May 11 deadline), increasing the odds of coordinated litigation and competing lead‑plaintiff motions. Negative Sentiment: At least one filed securities‑fraud complaint alleges Camping World misrepresented inventory management and valuation, which earlier triggered a ~24% single‑day share drop — allegations that, if sustained, could lead to material damages, settlements, or regulatory scrutiny. Bleichmar Fonti & Auld announcement

At least one filed securities‑fraud complaint alleges Camping World misrepresented inventory management and valuation, which earlier triggered a ~24% single‑day share drop — allegations that, if sustained, could lead to material damages, settlements, or regulatory scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Dozens of plaintiff firms (Bragar Eagel & Squire, Pomerantz, Rosen, Bernstein Liebhard, Gross, Robbins, Schall, Portnoy, DJS, and others) are publicly pursuing claims or investigations — more filings and publicity can amplify reputational damage and prolong uncertainty for management and shareholders. Bragar Eagel & Squire notice

Dozens of plaintiff firms (Bragar Eagel & Squire, Pomerantz, Rosen, Bernstein Liebhard, Gross, Robbins, Schall, Portnoy, DJS, and others) are publicly pursuing claims or investigations — more filings and publicity can amplify reputational damage and prolong uncertainty for management and shareholders. Negative Sentiment: The litigation wave compounds existing operational/financial concerns: Camping World reported a recent EPS miss, declining revenue year‑over‑year and negative margins — all of which make it harder for management to absorb legal costs or adverse outcomes without pressuring cash flow or leverage. (See company filings and recent earnings release for details.)

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Camping World from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Camping World from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CWH

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc NYSE: CWH is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World's offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

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