Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $7.67. Camping World shares last traded at $7.6160, with a volume of 328,275 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 1.41%.The firm's revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

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Camping World News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Camping World this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat and operating improvement — Camping World reported adjusted EPS better than street expectations and management highlighted operational resilience, which has supported buyer interest. Business Wire: Q1 Results

Q1 EPS beat and operating improvement — Camping World reported adjusted EPS better than street expectations and management highlighted operational resilience, which has supported buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment edge — Zacks upgraded CWH from "strong sell" to "hold," reducing immediate sell‑side pressure relative to prior sentiment. Zacks Upgrade

Analyst sentiment edge — Zacks upgraded CWH from "strong sell" to "hold," reducing immediate sell‑side pressure relative to prior sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Product mix and pricing dynamics — New RV selling prices rose while used RV ASPs declined, a mixed revenue driver that could support margins on new‑unit sales but pressure used‑unit revenue. SGB: ASP Trends

Product mix and pricing dynamics — New RV selling prices rose while used RV ASPs declined, a mixed revenue driver that could support margins on new‑unit sales but pressure used‑unit revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Detailed metric review available — Coverage comparing CWH's reported metrics to estimates and year‑ago figures provides context for the mixed beat/miss result. Useful for modeling adjustments. Zacks: Key Metrics vs Estimates

Detailed metric review available — Coverage comparing CWH's reported metrics to estimates and year‑ago figures provides context for the mixed beat/miss result. Useful for modeling adjustments. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates and declined year‑over‑year — Total Q1 revenue was below consensus and down ~4.2% YoY, a topline weakness that can pressure valuation upside until growth stabilizes. Yahoo Finance: Revenue Miss

Revenue missed estimates and declined year‑over‑year — Total Q1 revenue was below consensus and down ~4.2% YoY, a topline weakness that can pressure valuation upside until growth stabilizes. Negative Sentiment: Cash‑flow and balance‑sheet warning signs — Operating cash flow weakened materially in the quarter and liabilities remain elevated, increasing sensitivity to cyclical demand swings. These were highlighted in post‑earnings summaries. Quiver: Cash‑Flow & Balance Sheet

Cash‑flow and balance‑sheet warning signs — Operating cash flow weakened materially in the quarter and liabilities remain elevated, increasing sensitivity to cyclical demand swings. These were highlighted in post‑earnings summaries. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑class‑action filings and investor solicitations — Several law firms have filed suits or are soliciting lead plaintiffs alleging inventory misstatements and control issues; there is an imminent May 11 lead‑plaintiff deadline. This raises legal, remediation, and disclosure risks that can weigh on the stock until resolved. PR Newswire: Investor Alert / Securities Lawsuit

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Camping World from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Camping World from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Camping World from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.70.

View Our Latest Report on Camping World

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in Camping World by 2,275.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,568 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Camping World by 923.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Trading Up 10.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $790.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.14.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc NYSE: CWH is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World's offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

Further Reading

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