Free Trial
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Camtek Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Written by MarketBeat
May 12, 2026
Camtek logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Camtek reported Q1 revenue of $121.7 million, slightly above guidance, driven by strong demand from AI, high-bandwidth memory and advanced packaging. Management said about half of revenue came from AI-related products and outlined more than $260 million in expected revenue from two HBM manufacturers in 2026-2027.
  • The company gave Q2 revenue guidance of $129 million to $131 million and said it expects a stronger second half of 2026, with full-year revenue in the back half more than 25% higher than the first half. Executives also said demand is broadening beyond AI, with momentum in OSATs and other regions.
  • Margins were pressured by higher R&D and sales spending, but Camtek expects operating margin to return to around 30% in the second half as revenue improves. The company also highlighted a strong balance sheet with $850 million in cash and said new Hawk and Eagle G5 systems, plus AI software capabilities, should support future growth.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Camtek NASDAQ: CAMT reported first-quarter revenue of $121.7 million, slightly ahead of its guidance, as management pointed to strong demand tied to artificial intelligence, high-bandwidth memory and advanced packaging applications.

Chief Executive Officer Rafi Amit said approximately 50% of quarterly revenue came from AI-related products, with another 20% from other advanced packaging applications. The remainder came from a broad range of applications with a mix similar to prior quarters.

Amit said the company had an “unprecedented start to the year” in incoming orders, which he said strengthened Camtek’s confidence in its outlook for 2026 and 2027. The company has received orders and forecasts from two HBM manufacturers for 3D metrology and 2D inspection steps, representing expected revenue of more than $260 million across 2026 and 2027, he said.

Revenue Guidance Points to Second-Half Acceleration

Camtek guided second-quarter revenue to a range of $129 million to $131 million. Amit said that, based on backlog and pipeline, the company expects a surge in revenue in the second half of 2026, with revenue more than 25% higher than in the first half. He added that there could be additional upside depending on the timing of orders and deliveries between the fourth quarter of 2026 and early 2027.

Management described demand as broadening beyond AI alone. In response to an analyst question, Chief Operating Officer Ramy Langer said AI is “the engine” fueling the industry and Camtek’s business, but that growth is also visible across OSATs and other applications. He said the company is seeing positive momentum across different regions rather than in a single geography.

On China, Langer said the business remains healthy and in a positive trend, though the largest contribution to growth is expected to come from outside China. Asked about competition in China, he said Camtek faces both international and domestic rivals, including local players that may pressure lower-end applications. However, he said the company’s large installed base and position with OSAT customers support its outlook in the market.

Margins Pressured by Spending, Expected to Improve

Chief Financial Officer Moshe Eisenberg said Camtek’s first-quarter non-GAAP gross profit was $62 million, with gross margin at 51%, similar to the prior quarter. Operating expenses rose to $30.9 million, compared with $24.4 million in the year-earlier quarter and $28.7 million in the previous quarter.

Eisenberg attributed the higher expenses mainly to increased research and development and sales and marketing spending to support expected business growth, as well as the weaker U.S. dollar against the shekel. Operating profit was $31.1 million, down from $37.3 million in the first quarter of last year and $36.7 million in the fourth quarter. Operating margin was 25.5%, compared with 31.5% a year earlier and 28.6% in the prior quarter.

The company expects operating margin to return to around 30% in the second half of the year. Eisenberg also said gross margin is expected to improve in the second half, in line with the stronger revenue forecast and the expected contribution from the Hawk and Eagle G5 systems.

First-quarter non-GAAP net income was $35.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared with $38.7 million, or $0.79 per share, in the prior-year period. Financial income was $8.1 million, compared with $5.4 million a year earlier and $8.2 million in the previous quarter.

Balance Sheet Remains Strong as Inventory Plans Rise

Camtek ended the quarter with $850 million in cash and cash equivalents, including short- and long-term deposits and marketable securities, roughly level with year-end. Inventory was $116.7 million after recent optimization efforts, but Eisenberg said the company expects inventory to increase in coming quarters as it prepares for a stronger growth period.

Accounts receivable rose to $131.7 million from $90.8 million in the previous quarter due to the timing of collections, which reduced cash generation in the quarter.

Hawk, Eagle G5 and AI Capabilities Drive Product Focus

Amit said Camtek aims to maintain its leadership in 3D bump metrology while gaining share in 2D inspection. He highlighted the Eagle G5 and Hawk systems, introduced last year, as key platforms designed for tighter industry requirements, including sub-6-micron bump height metrology and inspection capability down to 100 nanometers.

The two systems accounted for 30% of Camtek’s revenue last year, and Amit said the company expects revenue from the platforms to double in 2026. He said Camtek’s investments in platform innovation, AI-based algorithms and software capabilities are intended to improve throughput, detection sensitivity, false-alarm rates and measurement accuracy.

Camtek recently closed its acquisition of Visual Layer, an AI technology company with which it had collaborated for more than a year. Langer said Visual Layer developed technology for annotation, acquisition and classification that Camtek had already begun implementing in its products. He said the acquisition adds technology, researchers and full ownership of Visual Layer’s capabilities.

Amit said Camtek plans to integrate new AI features into its systems over the coming months. He also said the company sees the potential to develop a dedicated AI-based software product line. In the question-and-answer session, Amit said Camtek could sell software packages to customers already using its installed base, adding AI capabilities to improve system performance.

Management Cites OSAT Opportunity and Manufacturing Stability

Amit said Camtek sees a significant opportunity in the OSAT market, which he said is undergoing a wave of investment in advanced packaging, particularly for AI-related capacity expansion. He said the company expects to benefit as a provider of both 2D inspection and 3D metrology in that domain.

Asked about the company’s total addressable market, Langer said Camtek sees an opportunity to expand its serviceable available market to above $2 billion in 2027, up by roughly $500 million from current levels. He pointed to inspection applications across back-end front-end lines, compound semiconductors, CMOS image sensors and RF as areas for expansion.

On manufacturing, Langer said Camtek’s facilities in Israel are operating as usual despite the difficult situation in the Middle East. He said the company has not missed a shipment and continues to operate in manufacturing and R&D. He also said Camtek is adding capacity in Germany.

Management also said lead times are around three months for Eagle systems and between three and six months for Hawk systems, with Langer saying the company has enough supply-chain flexibility and inventory planning to respond to additional customer requirements.

About Camtek NASDAQ: CAMT

Camtek Ltd. NASDAQ: CAMT is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high‐resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek's core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Camtek Right Now?

Before you consider Camtek, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Camtek wasn't on the list.

While Camtek currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX Launches Strange 'Dark Energy' Across America
SpaceX Launches Strange 'Dark Energy' Across America
From Altimetry (Ad)
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
Shopify’s Valuation Crisis Creates Opportunity in 2026
Shopify’s Valuation Crisis Creates Opportunity in 2026
By Thomas Hughes | May 5, 2026
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
tc pixel
"Golden Dawn": the code name that should be on every investor's radar
"Golden Dawn": the code name that should be on every investor's radar
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 7, 2026
How Williams Companies Is Cashing in on the AI Power Boom
How Williams Companies Is Cashing in on the AI Power Boom
By Chris Markoch | May 6, 2026

Recent Videos

The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines