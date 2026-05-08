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Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Price Target to GBX 27

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Arrow Exploration logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Canaccord Genuity cut its price target for Arrow Exploration from GBX 28 to GBX 27 while maintaining a speculative buy rating, implying about a 27.36% upside from the current share price.
  • Shares opened at GBX 21.20; the company has a market cap of £60.60 million, a P/E of 7.31, moderate liquidity (current ratio 1.06, quick ratio 1.65) and low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.37).
  • Arrow operates 100%‑owned Colombian oil assets in the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo basins, offering Brent-linked light oil exposure with high working interests and low royalties that support potentially attractive operating margins.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 28 to GBX 27 in a research report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a "speculative buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.36% from the stock's current price.

Arrow Exploration Stock Performance

LON AXL opened at GBX 21.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of £60.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.51. Arrow Exploration has a 1-year low of GBX 10 and a 1-year high of GBX 24.

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy SA) is a publicly-traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are under-exploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company's business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia's most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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