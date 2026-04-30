Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $28.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.04% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tenable from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $27.00 price objective on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Tenable from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.94.

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Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.89. 8,133,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business's fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. Tenable has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Tenable had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $262.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Tenable's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 51,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,216.50. This trade represents a 30.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 11.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 326,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,436,000 after buying an additional 17,349 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 83.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 51,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 12.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 52.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 88,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 30,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company's stock.

Key Tenable News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tenable this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tenable reported Q1 results that beat consensus (EPS $0.47 vs. $0.41; revenue $262.1M vs. $258.8M) and raised guidance sharply — Q2 EPS guide of $0.460–0.48 vs. consensus ~$0.37 and FY26 EPS guide of $1.900–1.980 vs. consensus ~$1.58 — which should support upside if execution continues. Tenable Announces First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Tenable reported Q1 results that beat consensus (EPS $0.47 vs. $0.41; revenue $262.1M vs. $258.8M) and raised guidance sharply — Q2 EPS guide of $0.460–0.48 vs. consensus ~$0.37 and FY26 EPS guide of $1.900–1.980 vs. consensus ~$1.58 — which should support upside if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains in places: Needham kept a Buy rating and still projects meaningful upside even though it trimmed its price target to $26 (from $28). That shows some sell‑side conviction in Tenable’s growth trajectory. Benzinga The Fly

Analyst support remains in places: Needham kept a Buy rating and still projects meaningful upside even though it trimmed its price target to $26 (from $28). That shows some sell‑side conviction in Tenable’s growth trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and disclosure materials (press release, slide deck, conference call) are available for investors to review the cadence and margin assumptions behind the guidance — useful but not an immediate price driver absent new detail. Press Release / Slide Deck

Coverage and disclosure materials (press release, slide deck, conference call) are available for investors to review the cadence and margin assumptions behind the guidance — useful but not an immediate price driver absent new detail. Negative Sentiment: Some sell‑side moves are weighing on the stock: William Blair downgraded Tenable (coverage note) and Wells Fargo moved its target to $20 with an “equal weight” call — both actions increase near‑term selling pressure and signal caution despite the quarter. William Blair Downgrade Wells Fargo Note

Some sell‑side moves are weighing on the stock: William Blair downgraded Tenable (coverage note) and Wells Fargo moved its target to $20 with an “equal weight” call — both actions increase near‑term selling pressure and signal caution despite the quarter. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: despite the beat and guide raise, headlines note the stock fell on the print — likely a mix of profit-taking after recent gains, analyst target adjustments, and questions about margins (company still shows a negative net margin). Yahoo Markets

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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