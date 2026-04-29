Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 13 to GBX 14 in a report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.96% from the company's current price.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of GBX 13.85.

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Tullow Oil Stock Up 2.4%

Tullow Oil stock traded up GBX 0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 13.21. 25,346,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,525,689. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 3.51 and a 1 year high of GBX 21.50. The firm has a market cap of £194.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -750.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.17.

Key Headlines Impacting Tullow Oil

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About Tullow Oil

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. Tullow's operations are focused on its core producing assets in Ghana. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, with a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations. The Group is quoted on the London and Ghanaian stock exchanges symbol: TLW. For further information, please refer to: www.tullowoil.com.

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