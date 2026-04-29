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Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Tullow Oil logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Canaccord Genuity raised its price target for Tullow from GBX 13 to GBX 14 while keeping a "hold" rating, implying roughly a 5.96% upside from current levels.
  • Tullow's outlook is being supported by near-term positives—record West African crude prices, management saying production should reach the upper end of guidance, and a refinancing plus TEN FPSO acquisition that reduce refinancing risk and improve cash-flow visibility.
  • Analysts remain cautious overall with a consensus "Reduce" rating (two Holds, two Sells), and the company faces material risks after a profit slump driven by a production hit and delayed payments from Ghana.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 13 to GBX 14 in a report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.96% from the company's current price.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of GBX 13.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Stock Up 2.4%

Tullow Oil stock traded up GBX 0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 13.21. 25,346,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,525,689. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 3.51 and a 1 year high of GBX 21.50. The firm has a market cap of £194.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -750.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.17.

Key Headlines Impacting Tullow Oil

Here are the key news stories impacting Tullow Oil this week:

About Tullow Oil

(Get Free Report)

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. Tullow's operations are focused on its core producing assets in Ghana. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, with a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations. The Group is quoted on the London and Ghanaian stock exchanges symbol: TLW. For further information, please refer to: www.tullowoil.com.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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