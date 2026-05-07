Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.50 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock's previous close.

ADV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Advantage Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $18.75 price target on Advantage Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Advantage Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.38.

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Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ADV stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.69. 20,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,500. Advantage Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.21. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company's stock.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading sales and marketing agency that provides outsourced solutions to consumer packaged goods companies. The firm's offerings include field sales execution, retail merchandising, in-store and shopper marketing, e-commerce activation and data-driven analytics. By deploying dedicated sales teams alongside proprietary technology, Advantage Solutions helps brands optimize shelf placement, ensure compliance with promotional programs and strengthen consumer engagement.

The company's service portfolio spans field sales and marketing, retail execution, brand ambassador programs, digital and experiential promotions, and shopper insights.

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