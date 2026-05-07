Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Advantage Solutions logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Canaccord Genuity raised its price target on Advantage Solutions (ADV) from $37.50 to $50 and kept a "buy" rating, implying roughly an 11.88% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed and the MarketBeat consensus is a "Hold" with an average price target of $34.38 (1 Buy, 2 Hold, 1 Sell), reflecting divergent views including Morgan Stanley's $18.75 target.
  • ADV traded near $44.69 midday with a market cap of about $585M, a negative P/E (-2.59), high leverage (debt/equity 3.0) and a 52‑week range of $12.23–$53.63, signaling elevated volatility and risk.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.50 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock's previous close.

ADV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Advantage Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $18.75 price target on Advantage Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Advantage Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ADV stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.69. 20,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,500. Advantage Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.21. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company's stock.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions is a leading sales and marketing agency that provides outsourced solutions to consumer packaged goods companies. The firm's offerings include field sales execution, retail merchandising, in-store and shopper marketing, e-commerce activation and data-driven analytics. By deploying dedicated sales teams alongside proprietary technology, Advantage Solutions helps brands optimize shelf placement, ensure compliance with promotional programs and strengthen consumer engagement.

The company's service portfolio spans field sales and marketing, retail execution, brand ambassador programs, digital and experiential promotions, and shopper insights.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Advantage Solutions Right Now?

Before you consider Advantage Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advantage Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Advantage Solutions currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
"Computers are about to become obsolete" - George Gilder. Here’s why.
"Computers are about to become obsolete" - George Gilder. Here’s why.
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy in May Before the Next AI Surge Hits
5 Stocks to Buy in May Before the Next AI Surge Hits
By Thomas Hughes | May 1, 2026
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026

Recent Videos

History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It‘s Happening Again
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It's Happening Again
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines