Free Trial
→ You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
CAE logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Canaccord Genuity raised its price target on CAE to C$50.00 and maintained a "buy" rating, implying a potential upside of 43.72% from the current share price.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive with nine "Buy" and one "Hold" ratings, a consensus price target of C$51.10, and mixed individual moves (e.g., Scotiabank to C$57 and CIBC to C$56 versus RBC cutting to C$42 and TD trimming its target).
  • CAE shares traded at C$34.79 with a market cap of C$11.2 billion, a P/E of 29.48, and a 52-week range of C$33.15–C$47.65, reflecting valuation and recent volatility to consider.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

CAE (TSE:CAE - Get Free Report) NYSE: CAE had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 43.72% from the company's current price.

CAE has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$51.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAE

CAE Stock Performance

CAE stock remained flat at C$34.79 during trading hours on Thursday. 269,181 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. CAE has a 1 year low of C$33.15 and a 1 year high of C$47.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.98.

CAE (TSE:CAE - Get Free Report) NYSE: CAE last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. CAE had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Key CAE News

Here are the key news stories impacting CAE this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial reiterated an "Outperform" rating and a C$53 price target, signaling continued analyst confidence and a sizeable implied upside versus the current level. This support can help limit downside and attract buyers. MarketBeat CAE Coverage
  • Neutral Sentiment: TD trimmed its price target from C$53 to C$49 but kept a "buy" rating — a modest target cut that still implies strong upside from current prices, so the note is mixed for near‑term moves. CAE Given New C$49.00 Price Target at TD
  • Neutral Sentiment: Coverage roundups in the press discuss CAE alongside other industrial names; useful for context but unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Analysts Offer Insights on Industrial Goods Companies
  • Negative Sentiment: National Bank Financial trimmed multiple near‑ and medium‑term EPS forecasts (small cuts to Q4 2026, multiple 2027 quarters and FY2027; FY2026 also nudged down), and slightly lowered several quarter forecasts into 2028 — the revisions reduce near‑term earnings expectations and may pressure the stock. MarketBeat CAE Coverage

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company's training solutions are provided through products and services. CAE has many different training locations where clients can be trained and educated through a series of programs. Additionally, part of the revenues come from supplying aviation personnel on a lease, along with providing aviation support organizations.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for CAE (TSE:CAE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CAE Right Now?

Before you consider CAE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CAE wasn't on the list.

While CAE currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
My crisis of conscience
My crisis of conscience
From Porter & Company (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
By MarketBeat | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines