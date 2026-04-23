Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price

CAE (TSE:CAE - Get Free Report) NYSE: CAE had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 43.72% from the company's current price.

CAE has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$51.10.

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CAE Stock Performance

CAE stock remained flat at C$34.79 during trading hours on Thursday. 269,181 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. CAE has a 1 year low of C$33.15 and a 1 year high of C$47.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.98.

CAE (TSE:CAE - Get Free Report) NYSE: CAE last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. CAE had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Key CAE News

Here are the key news stories impacting CAE this week:

Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial reiterated an "Outperform" rating and a C$53 price target, signaling continued analyst confidence and a sizeable implied upside versus the current level. This support can help limit downside and attract buyers. MarketBeat CAE Coverage

National Bank Financial reiterated an "Outperform" rating and a C$53 price target, signaling continued analyst confidence and a sizeable implied upside versus the current level. This support can help limit downside and attract buyers. Neutral Sentiment: TD trimmed its price target from C$53 to C$49 but kept a "buy" rating — a modest target cut that still implies strong upside from current prices, so the note is mixed for near‑term moves. CAE Given New C$49.00 Price Target at TD

TD trimmed its price target from C$53 to C$49 but kept a "buy" rating — a modest target cut that still implies strong upside from current prices, so the note is mixed for near‑term moves. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage roundups in the press discuss CAE alongside other industrial names; useful for context but unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Analysts Offer Insights on Industrial Goods Companies

Coverage roundups in the press discuss CAE alongside other industrial names; useful for context but unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. Negative Sentiment: National Bank Financial trimmed multiple near‑ and medium‑term EPS forecasts (small cuts to Q4 2026, multiple 2027 quarters and FY2027; FY2026 also nudged down), and slightly lowered several quarter forecasts into 2028 — the revisions reduce near‑term earnings expectations and may pressure the stock. MarketBeat CAE Coverage

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company's training solutions are provided through products and services. CAE has many different training locations where clients can be trained and educated through a series of programs. Additionally, part of the revenues come from supplying aviation personnel on a lease, along with providing aviation support organizations.

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