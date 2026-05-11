Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 311

Trainline (LON:TRN - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 330 to GBX 311 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.34% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trainline from GBX 230 to GBX 220 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 350 target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 580 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trainline presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 397.67.

Get Trainline alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on TRN

Trainline Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of LON:TRN opened at GBX 221.60 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 218.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 223.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £810.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.33. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 178 and a 52-week high of GBX 307.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Trainline (LON:TRN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported GBX 23.60 EPS for the quarter. Trainline had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The business had revenue of £452.68 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Trainline will post 16.8458781 EPS for the current year.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline's ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices. As most rail and coach tickets continue to be sold offline at the station, and as customers and governments commit to more environmentally friendly modes of travel, we see significant growth opportunities for Trainline over the long term.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trainline, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trainline wasn't on the list.

While Trainline currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here