Free Trial
→ Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This… (From Awesomely, LLC) (Ad)tc pixel

Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates "Hold" Rating for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI)

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) had its "Hold" rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity, while Jefferies reaffirmed a "Buy", leaving the consensus as a Moderate Buy (one Buy, one Hold).
  • Shares traded up ~0.5% to GBX 81 with 1.55 million shares changing hands (below the 3.81 million average); the company has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a P/E of 16.07, beta 0.73, and a 52‑week range of GBX 70.79–84.70.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEQI

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Trading Up 0.5%

LON SEQI traded up GBX 0.40 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 81. 1,547,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,719. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.24. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 70.79 and a 52-week high of GBX 84.70.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment. Its investment objective is to provide investors with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Right Now?

Before you consider Sequoia Economic Infrastructure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sequoia Economic Infrastructure wasn't on the list.

While Sequoia Economic Infrastructure currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines