Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates "Hold" Rating for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Trading Up 0.5%

LON SEQI traded up GBX 0.40 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 81. 1,547,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,719. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.24. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 70.79 and a 52-week high of GBX 84.70.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment. Its investment objective is to provide investors with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments.

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