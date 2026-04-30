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Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Iofina (LON:IOF) to Buy

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Iofina logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Canaccord Genuity upgraded Iofina to a Buy and raised its price target to GBX 60 (from GBX 45), implying roughly a 53.85% upside from the current price.
  • Shares jumped about 20% to GBX 39 on Thursday on heavy trading (≈4.08M shares vs. average ≈612.6k), pushing the stock close to its 12‑month high.
  • Iofina reported quarterly EPS of GBX 4.10 and revenue of GBX 6,651 million; the company has a market cap of £74.82M, a P/E of 15.6, solid liquidity ratios, but a high debt‑to‑equity of 14.85.
  • Five stocks we like better than Iofina.

Iofina (LON:IOF - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a GBX 60 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 45. Canaccord Genuity Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock's current price.

Iofina Stock Up 20.0%

Shares of IOF traded up GBX 6.50 on Thursday, reaching GBX 39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,079,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,622. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.53. Iofina has a 12-month low of GBX 20 and a 12-month high of GBX 39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Iofina (LON:IOF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 6,651 million during the quarter. Iofina had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 8.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Iofina will post 1.8160377 EPS for the current year.

Iofina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iofina plc is a vertically integrated company that specialises in the production of Iodine and the manufacturing of specialty chemical products and derivatives. Iofina is the second largest producer of iodine in North America and operates the manufacturing entities, Iofina Resources, and Iofina Chemical.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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