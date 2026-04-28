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Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Canadian Banc logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Canadian Banc Corp. declared a monthly dividend of C$0.1675 per share with an ex-dividend date of April 30 and record/payment date of May 8, implying an annualized yield of about 13.5%.
  • Shares traded at C$14.93 midday (up C$0.01) with a market cap of C$731.7M, a P/E of 3.21, and a 12‑month range of C$8.83–C$15.03.
  • The company’s stated objective is to pay floating-rate monthly dividends: Preferred shares at Prime +0.75% (min 5%, max 7%) and Class A at Prime +2% (min 5%, max 10%), with a return of original issue price on redemption.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Canadian Banc.

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1675 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Canadian Banc Trading Up 0.1%

Canadian Banc stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.93. 213,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,750. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.17. Canadian Banc has a 12-month low of C$8.83 and a 12-month high of C$15.03. The firm has a market cap of C$731.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.49.

Canadian Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Companys investment objectives are (i) to provide holders of Preferred Shares with cumulative preferential floating rate monthly cash dividends at a rate per annum equal to the Prime Rate plus 0.75%, with a minimum annual rate of 5.0% and a maximum annual rate of 7.0% (ii) to provide holders of Class A Shares with regular floating rate monthly cash distributions targeted to be at a rate per annum equal to the Prime Rate plus 2.0%, with a minimum targeted annual rate of 5.0% and a maximum targeted annual rate of 10.0% and (iii) to return the original issue price to holders of both Preferred Shares and Class A Shares at the time of the redemption of such shares on December 1, 2012.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Canadian Banc (TSE:BK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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