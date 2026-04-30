Free Trial
→ Your book is inside (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from "strong-buy" to "hold," though the analyst consensus remains a "Moderate Buy" (five Buys, three Holds) with a $107.50 average price target.
  • CIBC beat quarterly expectations, reporting $1.99 EPS vs. $1.74 expected and $6.16 billion in revenue (up 15.3% year-over-year), with a 15.69% return on equity.
  • The stock trades around $107.72 (near its 1‑year high of $110.91), has a market cap of about $98.9 billion and a P/E of 15.7, and roughly 49.9% of shares are held by institutional investors.
  • Interested in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce? Here are five stocks we like better.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM - Get Free Report) TSE: CM was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CM. Weiss Ratings lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.7%

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $107.72 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $100.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.24. The stock has a market cap of $98.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM - Get Free Report) TSE: CM last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank's stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the bank's stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 336,017 shares of the bank's stock worth $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 143,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7,315.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the bank's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce NYSE: CM, commonly known as CIBC, is a major Canadian financial institution headquartered in Toronto. Formed in 1961 through the merger of the Canadian Bank of Commerce and the Imperial Bank of Canada, CIBC is one of Canada's largest banks and provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

CIBC's activities span personal and business banking, wealth management, capital markets and corporate banking.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Right Now?

Before you consider Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines