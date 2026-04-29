Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of C$0.92

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.915 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th.

Canadian National Railway has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Canadian National Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

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Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI stock traded down $6.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.07. 2,925,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,520. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $90.74 and a twelve month high of $115.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 27.28%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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