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Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of C$0.92

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Canadian National Railway logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Declared quarterly dividend: C$0.915 per share payable June 30 to holders of record June 9, with an indicated yield of about 3.4%.
  • Dividend coverage and history: CN has raised its dividend for three consecutive years and pays a payout ratio around 43.1%, with analysts forecasting earnings that should keep the dividend covered (expected payout ratio ~41.8%).
  • Recent results and stock metrics: Latest quarter EPS was $1.49 (beat estimates) while revenue of $3.24B missed expectations; the stock trades near $108 with a market cap of roughly $65.8B and a P/E of about 19.9.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.915 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th.

Canadian National Railway has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Canadian National Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI stock traded down $6.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.07. 2,925,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,520. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $90.74 and a twelve month high of $115.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 27.28%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

See Also

Dividend History for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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