Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ - Get Free Report) TSE: CNQ is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $7.0859 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Get CNQ alerts: Sign Up

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ - Get Free Report) TSE: CNQ last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:CNQ opened at $47.21 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Natural Resources's payout ratio is currently 49.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 885.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Evercore cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited NYSE: CNQ is a Calgary-based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Established in the early 1970s and publicly listed in Canada and the United States, the company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its asset base spans conventional and unconventional reservoirs and includes oil sands mining and in-situ thermal projects, midstream processing and upgrading capacity, and related field operations.

The company's operations are concentrated in Western Canada, where it develops heavy crude, bitumen from oil sands and conventional light crude and natural gas resources.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian Natural Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Natural Resources wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Natural Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here