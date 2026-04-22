Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to post earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $2.7152 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:CP opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $89.42. The stock has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at $206,000. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 653 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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