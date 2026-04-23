Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$125.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP had its price target upped by Raymond James Financial from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial's target price indicates a potential upside of 5.74% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$119.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$121.00.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CP traded up C$5.76 on Thursday, reaching C$118.22. 1,108,348 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,646. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$96.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.25. The business's 50-day moving average is C$112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$106.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 14,845 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.53, for a total transaction of C$1,536,902.85. Also, Director Marc Parent purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$102.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$1,421,166. The trade was a 1,393.35% increase in their position. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

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