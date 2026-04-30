Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$131.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP had its target price increased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$129.00 to C$131.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price objective points to a potential upside of 11.20% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CP. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$112.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$122.60.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

TSE:CP traded up C$2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$117.81. 1,040,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,128. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$96.50 and a one year high of C$122.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$113.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$106.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 27.46%.The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 14,845 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.53, for a total value of C$1,536,902.85. Also, Director Marc Parent acquired 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$102.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,326,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,421,166. This represents a 1,393.35% increase in their position. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

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