Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$135.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays's price target points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$119.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$122.60.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 2.2%

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up C$2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$117.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,128. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$96.50 and a 1-year high of C$122.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$113.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$106.39. The stock has a market cap of C$105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other news, insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 14,845 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.53, for a total transaction of C$1,536,902.85. Also, Director Marc Parent acquired 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$102.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,421,166. The trade was a 1,393.35% increase in their position. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

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