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Canadian Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 18th

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Canadian Natural Resources logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Five Canadian stocks to watch: MarketBeat's screener flagged Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), Celsius (CELH), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP), and TC Energy (TRP) as the top names by dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • These stocks provide direct exposure to the Canadian economy—often with heavier weightings to financials and natural resources—and carry considerations such as Canadian-dollar currency risk, domestic regulatory/tax rules, and potential sector concentration.
  • Notable company profiles: CNQ is a diversified oil and gas producer (including heavy crude and bitumen), while TRP operates an extensive North American natural gas pipeline network, highlighting the resource and infrastructure focus of the list.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Canadian Natural Resources, Celsius, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and TC Energy are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of ownership in companies domiciled in Canada or listed on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange. For investors they provide direct exposure to the Canadian economy—often with heavier weightings to financials and natural resources—and entail considerations like Canadian-dollar currency risk, domestic regulatory/tax rules, and potential sector concentration. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CM

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

TC Energy (TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRP

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Right Now?

Before you consider Canadian Natural Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Natural Resources wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Natural Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that are set to soar in 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and other economic uncertainty. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

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