Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$177.64 and traded as high as C$191.30. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$187.96, with a volume of 95,130 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTC.A shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$194.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$203.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Tire from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$211.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$194.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$192.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Trading Down 1.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$188.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$177.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of C$4.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Tire Co. Limited will post 13.638961 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, TSX: CTC.A TSX: CTC or 'CTC', is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, which offer the best active wear brands.

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