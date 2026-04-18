Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.20 and traded as high as C$12.35. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$12.35, with a volume of 18,203 shares traded.

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Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 3.51.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund OTCMKTS: ENDTF is a closed-end investment fund established to provide investors with regular income and the potential for long-term capital growth. The fund primarily holds equity and fixed-income securities, with a focus on Canadian companies that generate stable cash flows. By investing across a diversified portfolio of sectors—including energy infrastructure, utilities, real estate and financial services—the fund seeks to balance income generation with moderate growth prospects.

The portfolio is actively managed by Canoe Financial, an independent Canadian asset manager headquartered in Toronto.

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