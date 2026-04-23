Canon (OTCMKTS:CAJPY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Canon, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAJPY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.97, but opened at $25.99. Canon shares last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 5,497 shares changing hands.

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Canon Stock Down 8.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.63. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32.

Canon (OTCMKTS:CAJPY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Canon had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canon, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

About Canon

Canon Inc is a multinational corporation headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, renowned for its imaging and optical products. The company's core businesses encompass the design, manufacturing, and sale of a broad range of products, including digital cameras, interchangeable lenses, printers, scanners, photocopiers, and multifunction office equipment. Canon also offers medical, industrial, and semiconductor lithography systems, supporting sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, and electronics.

Founded in 1937 as Precision Optical Instruments Laboratory, Canon initially focused on the development of Japan's first 35mm focal-plane-shutter camera.

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