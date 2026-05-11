Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target to $12.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target suggests a potential downside of 2.08% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Douglas Emmett from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered Douglas Emmett to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore set a $12.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.06.

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Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE:DEI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.26. 402,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.63. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.The business had revenue of $250.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,759,702 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $148,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,396 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,142,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $78,501,000 after acquiring an additional 171,208 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,684,450 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $88,507,000 after acquiring an additional 899,233 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 650.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,607,861 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,310,925 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $58,367,000 after purchasing an additional 506,108 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high‐quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows.

The company's office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

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