Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $545.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $347.00 to $545.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the construction company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.78% from the company's previous close.

MTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MasTec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MasTec from $346.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $493.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $433.94.

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MasTec Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $416.74. The company had a trading volume of 27,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,613. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.11. MasTec has a one year low of $145.46 and a one year high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In related news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total value of $309,158.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,446,954.56. This represents a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,394. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 10,450 shares of company stock worth $3,512,759 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the construction company's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,901 shares of the construction company's stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $2,928,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 21.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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