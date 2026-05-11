Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $76.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $88.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the business services provider's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target points to a potential upside of 9.96% from the company's previous close.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday. Stephens set a $80.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.24.

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Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $69.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock's 50 day moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.76. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $62.45 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of -33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,542,460 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,955,908,000 after purchasing an additional 149,441 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,615,577 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $781,728,000 after buying an additional 205,880 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,349,876 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $610,633,000 after buying an additional 499,695 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 13.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,892 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $345,524,000 after buying an additional 523,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $276,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company's stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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