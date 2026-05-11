Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $209.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $144.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MOH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $172.87.

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Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE MOH opened at $182.54 on Monday. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $121.06 and a 12 month high of $333.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $152.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,458 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 344.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,380,000 after purchasing an additional 746,639 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,003,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $109,766,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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