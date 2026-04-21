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Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Cap Gemini logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Price action: Cap Gemini's stock climbed above its 50‑day moving average ($24.19), trading as high as $25.82 and last at $25.73, but it remains below the 200‑day moving average ($28.82).
  • Analyst mix: Broker views are mixed—Morgan Stanley downgraded to "underweight" while Citigroup and Zacks issued bullish stances (Zacks moved from "strong sell" to "strong buy")—with a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".
  • Financials: The company shows moderate leverage (debt‑to‑equity 0.64) and modest liquidity (quick and current ratios both 1.21).
  • Five stocks we like better than Cap Gemini.

Cap Gemini SA (OTCMKTS:CGEMY - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and traded as high as $25.82. Cap Gemini shares last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 139,705 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGEMY. Morgan Stanley lowered Cap Gemini from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Cap Gemini in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cap Gemini to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cap Gemini from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cap Gemini

Cap Gemini Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Cap Gemini

(Get Free Report)

Cap Gemini OTCMKTS: CGEMY, commonly known as Capgemini, is a global professional services and consulting firm that provides technology-led business transformation services. The company's core activities include management and IT consulting, systems integration, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services. Capgemini delivers solutions across the digital value chain, combining strategy, design, engineering and operations to help clients modernize legacy systems, implement cloud platforms, deploy data and AI capabilities, and secure IT environments.

Founded in 1967 by Serge Kampf and headquartered in Paris, Capgemini has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic footprint.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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