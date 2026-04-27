Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Stock Price Up 5.9% - Here's What Happened

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:CCEC - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.9840. Approximately 3,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 6,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research report on Friday. They set a "hold" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.00.

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Capital Clean Energy Carriers Trading Up 7.1%

The company's 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 143,204 shares of the company's stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals.

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