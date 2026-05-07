Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Capital Gearing logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) hit a new 52-week high of GBX 5,170 (previous close GBX 5,060) in mid-day trading, with 442 shares changing hands.
  • Insider Karl Sternberg purchased 982 shares on April 17 at an average of GBX 5,095 (total ~£50,033), and corporate insiders hold about 1.38% of the stock.
  • The Trust boasts a strong long-term record under investment manager Peter Spiller—appointed in 1982 and the UK’s longest-serving fund manager—with only two down years and a stated focus on preserving and growing shareholders’ real wealth.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,170 and last traded at GBX 5,170, with a volume of 442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,060.

Capital Gearing Trading Up 0.4%

The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 5,043.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,985.64. The firm has a market cap of £797.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Capital Gearing

In other news, insider Karl Sternberg acquired 982 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,095 per share, with a total value of £50,032.90. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital Gearing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Gearing Trust plc was admitted to the London Stock Exchange in 1973. Peter Spiller became investment manager in 1982 and is now the longest-serving fund manager in the UK. Since his appointment, the Trust has delivered one of the strongest long-term records in the sector, with only two down years in its entire history. This consistency reflects a disciplined focus on the preservation and growth of shareholders' real wealth across multiple market cycles. The Trust's strategy has evolved over time.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Capital Gearing Right Now?

Before you consider Capital Gearing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital Gearing wasn't on the list.

While Capital Gearing currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy in May Before the Next AI Surge Hits
5 Stocks to Buy in May Before the Next AI Surge Hits
By Thomas Hughes | May 1, 2026
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026

Recent Videos

History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It‘s Happening Again
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It's Happening Again
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines