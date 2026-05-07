Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

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Capital Gearing Trading Up 0.4%

Capital Gearing ( LON:CGT Get Free Report ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,170 and last traded at GBX 5,170, with a volume of 442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,060.

The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 5,043.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,985.64. The firm has a market cap of £797.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Capital Gearing

In other news, insider Karl Sternberg acquired 982 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,095 per share, with a total value of £50,032.90. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital Gearing Company Profile

Capital Gearing Trust plc was admitted to the London Stock Exchange in 1973. Peter Spiller became investment manager in 1982 and is now the longest-serving fund manager in the UK. Since his appointment, the Trust has delivered one of the strongest long-term records in the sector, with only two down years in its entire history. This consistency reflects a disciplined focus on the preservation and growth of shareholders' real wealth across multiple market cycles. The Trust's strategy has evolved over time.

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