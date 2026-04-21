Capital (LON:CAPD) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

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Capital Stock Performance

's stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the company's current price.

Shares of LON CAPD traded up GBX 5 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 130. 207,008 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,143. Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 66.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 159. The stock has a market capitalization of £292.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 123.47.

Capital Company Profile

Capital Limited is a leading mining services company providing a complete range of drilling, mining, maintenance and geochemical laboratory solutions to customers within the global minerals industry. The Company's services include exploration, delineation and production drilling; load and haul services; maintenance; and geochemical analysis. The Group's corporate headquarters are in the United Kingdom and it has established operations in Côte d'Ivoire, Canada, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Mali, Mauritania, Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tanzania and United States of America. Our brands include Capital Drilling, Capital Mining, MSALABS and Well Force International. Capital Drilling provides a complete range of drilling solutions for projects across the mining cycle from exploration to production. Capital Mining provides Load and Haul services for clients from development to fully operational mine sites. MSALABS are a global provider of geochemical laboratory services for the exploration and mining industries and have an exclusive agreement with Chrysos Corporation to deploy their revolutionary PhotonAssay technology globally.

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