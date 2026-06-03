Capital One Financial Has Lowered Expectations for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Price

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial from $161.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the energy exploration company's stock. Capital One Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.32.

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EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.16. 208,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $101.59 and a 12-month high of $151.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.05. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. EOG Resources's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 12,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $10,252,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,294 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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